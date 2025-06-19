“I wish to paint Ranbir, Deepika…Ranveer next”, says muralist Ranjit Dahiya on Bollywood Walls

From the bylanes of Bandra to building facades in Paris, muralist Ranjit Dahiya has transformed India’s public spaces into monumental tributes to Hindi cinema. As the founder of the Bollywood Art Project (2012), his larger-than-life portraits of icons like Amitabh Bachchan, late Madhubala, and late Irrfan Khan don’t just decorate urban surfaces—they preserve shared memory. Trained in fine art and graphic design, the Haryana-born artist believes public art must speak to both “the millionaire and the beggar.”

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, he opens up about nostalgia, rebellion, and the Bollywood that shaped him—and still drives his brush.

Ranjit Danhiya: From NID to a rebellious start

After graduating from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, Ranjit moved to Mumbai and took up a well-paying design job in 2009. But it didn’t last. “Even though it was supposed to make me happy, I was dying inside,” he laughs. “Those cubicles were killing me. I even asked HR to fire me!”

Having grown up on a diet of classic Hindi cinema, he had expected Mumbai to reflect that grandeur. “I thought the city would look like what I’d seen in Mughal-e-Azam, Waheeda Rahman songs, Helen’s dances, Bachchan’s scenes. But there was nothing,” he says. “It was disappointing to not see that cinematic character in the city’s visual culture.”