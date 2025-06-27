Painter Mohd Israr's search of lost time in Old Delhi

Israr finds beauty in its long-forgotten corners and fading colours of worn-out buildings. For him, a certain sense and look of decay is what adds a peculiar charm to it.

According to the 30-year-old artist, the “legacy” of Old Delhi or ‘Purani Dilli’ among many is waning. Hence, to keep the spirit of the area alive, the artist picks old, narrow lanes, workers, rickshaw pullers, and countless electric wires hanging from pole to pole.

“The lanes of Old Delhi, the hustle and bustle there, the labourers, all of it really fascinates me. Ageing buildings, faded colours, the disappearance of old-style architecture, I want to capture them before they are gone,” he says. Busy Old Delhi markets like Fatehpuri, Chawri Bazaar, and Ballimaran market to dense, cramped alleys, teeming with crowds to rickshaw pullers and carts lined along the streets have all been the subject of his canvas for the past few years.