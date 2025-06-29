Canvas of change: This art exhibition and auction in Bengaluru was a huge hit!

At the SDGs Through Arts: India Edition, artists didn’t just display their work, they created it live. On June 26 and 27, the halls of Conrad, Bengaluru came alive with artists from across the world and brushes moving across canvases painting poetic ideas of now.

This Bengaluru art exhibition and auction featured global artists

The event concluded on the June 28 with a gala dinner and an auction, where each completed artwork was celebrated and sold — not just as a painting, but as a piece with purpose. Seventeen artists came together, each interpreting one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — not through charts or talks; but through emotion, colour and form.