Canvas of change: This art exhibition and auction in Bengaluru was a huge hit!

At the SDGs Through Arts: India Edition, artists didn’t just display their work, they created it live. On June 26 and 27, the halls of Conrad, Bengaluru came alive with artists from across the world and brushes moving across canvases painting poetic ideas of now.
The event concluded on the June 28 with a gala dinner and an auction, where each completed artwork was celebrated and sold — not just as a painting, but as a piece with purpose. Seventeen artists came together, each interpreting one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — not through charts or talks; but through emotion, colour and form.
Curated by Humera Ali, who didn’t just organise it but also participated in it as an artist — her work, representing SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, reflected intense and was rooted in environmental consciousness. She paved the road for what became a deeply moving artistic journey. “I want Bengaluru to be known for it’s cultural value around the world,” she told us as we gushed over her painting.
Notable pieces included Pragya Jain’s stunning take on Life Below Water (SDG 14) [main picture] that stole our eyes from across the room — shades of blue, flowing forms and subtle abstract ideas that made you pause; Nelisa Bazdar representing Climate Action (SDG 13) that created a beautiful piece that felt heavy yet quiet — a powerful, emotional interpretation of a warming world; and Jyoti Gupta’s work on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG 16) which was equally striking — with a central female figure, angel wings unfolding gently behind her, wrapped in olive branches. It was a portrait of strength, dignity and hope rising from conflict. We also loved Benedicte Joland’s tree, created for Life on Land (SDG 15) that told the story of time, seasons shifting, leaves changing and nature’s patient resilience; and Venugopal VG’s abstract vision for SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production that left a haunting impression — foggy silhouettes, a lone shopping cart and a tree whispering warnings we long ignored.
These were just some of the incredible talents on display. Many other artists brought equally powerful visions to life, each adding a unique brushstroke to this global conversation. From live painting sessions to sculptural storytelling, the exhibition was an immersive experience in emotion, activism and hope. The event left one thing clear — art can educate, inspire and most importantly, change; because sometimes, a paintbrush does what a thousand words can’t.
Words: Aiswarya Nandakumar
