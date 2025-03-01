Ebrahim Barfarazi explores sleep and consciousness in his latest exhibition

Iranian artist Ebrahim Barfarazi presents a striking exploration of sleep and consciousness in his latest solo exhibition, In the Land of Dreams. Comprising 18 evocative canvases, the collection portrays figures in the act of sleep, offering a deeper reflection on human awareness—or the lack thereof—as the world shifts into disorder.

Ebrahim, known for his deeply symbolic and introspective work, has exhibited across major art hubs, including Tehran, Paris, Berlin, and Istanbul. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has garnered critical acclaim for his ability to capture the hidden layers of human existence. His past exhibitions at institutions such as the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art and renowned galleries like Iranshahr, Aseman, and Ziba Art Gallery have established him as a thought-provoking voice in contemporary art.

“In these paintings, sleep is not just a physical state but a commentary on the condition of human consciousness,” says Ebrahim. “We close our eyes to the world’s turmoil, retreating into our own silent spaces, unaware of the chaos unfolding beyond our dreams. My hope is that these works serve as a mirror, one that urges us to wake up before it’s too late.”

The imagery in In the Land of Dreams blurs the line between serenity and oblivion. Figures, seemingly at peace, appear vulnerable within their slumber, prompting viewers to question whether sleep offers refuge or merely the illusion of security. The interplay of light and shadow in Ebrahim’s technique heightens the dreamlike atmosphere, reinforcing the tension between awareness and disengagement.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, In the Land of Dreams invites contemplation on the fragile balance between perception and ignorance. The collection resonates as both a personal and universal reflection—an artistic meditation on time, consciousness, and the consequences of disengagement in an ever-changing world.

The exhibition runs from March 6 to April 10, 2025. 10.30 am to 6 pm. Open from Monday to Friday; Visits on Saturday will be by appointment only. At Pristine Contemporary, New Delhi