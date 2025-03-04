'Living Temples' exhibit all about myth, memory and masterpieces

Right in the middle of the city, where towering skyscrapers, sleek structures, and modern designs dominate the landscape, an extraordinary art show transported spectators back to ancient India and its rich architectural heritage through a stunning showcase and unique storytelling. Aptly titled Living Temples, the exhibition, presented by Ekchitra, brought together a diverse group of contemporary artists who reinterpreted India’s ancient artistic traditions through various mediums, offering fresh perspectives on spirituality, architecture, mythology, and cultural memory.

Curated with precision by Annapurna Madipadiga and supported by Telangana Tourism, the exhibition was held at T-Works, occupying a prominent corner of the ground floor for three immersive days. The show featured contemporary artists presenting their works in unique and compelling mediums, leaving spectators in awe. Among the many remarkable pieces were Appam Raghava’s Hanuman masks, Durga Prasad Chaganti and Divyendu Anand’s aesthetic sculptures, Janardhan Rao Havanje’s Kaavi art, Himanshu Joshi’s Living Temple (58x38.5 inches), Krishnamurti Lalji Prasad’s intricate brass works, Sanjay Das’s archival prints on paper, N Ramachandran’s mixed media piece (69x69x3.5 inches), Vaishali Rastogi Sahni’s delicate paper sculptures, Sangam Vankhade’s aluminum plates with patina, and Parnavi Bangar’s reconstructions of ruined temples and monuments, restoring their original grandeur.

Renowned photographer and filmmaker Amar Ramesh, known for capturing India’s architectural and cultural heritage, presented his work with an evocative storytelling approach. His Mogappu series celebrated the ornate thresholds of Chettinad mansions, while Therukoothu and Yakshagana paid homage to traditional performance arts. “I’m excited and super thankful for the entire team for putting up an exhibition like this and calling it Living Temples,” he expressed, adding, “Not just consulting on temples, but also curating the art around them — it’s just mind-blowing. My core work revolves around taking our culture and packaging it for the world. I’m incredibly happy to showcase some of my work here — folk arts featuring performances in and around temples that narrate stories of the Ramayana and more. Another work is Mogappu, an exploration of Chettinad’s charming architecture. Through this exhibition, we’re bringing our cultural essence to the world, and I’m honoured to be part of it.”

Beyond his showcase, Amar Ramesh also participated in the panel discussion Art - Heritage Tourism: The Missing Link, which brought together notable experts to explore the crucial role of art in heritage tourism. Padma Shri KK Muhammed, a renowned archaeologist, shared his insights alongside Dr Tejaswini Yarlagadda, chairperson of Pleach India Foundation. Kalpana Ramesh, a designer and water conservation advocate, highlighted sustainability in heritage preservation, while Amar Ramesh discussed visual storytelling’s impact. Akul Tripathi, a show host and producer, contributed perspectives on media’s role in promoting cultural heritage.

The Living Temples experience extended far beyond the exhibition, unfolding across multiple layers, including workshops, classical dance performances, and more, making it a deeply immersive cultural journey. The Abhyasam workshop series introduced participants to India’s artistic traditions through two engaging sessions. The Kerala Mural Painting workshop, led by Sumesh K Shanmughan, taught attendees the intricate techniques of Kerala’s traditional temple art, bringing to life its vibrant colours and mythological themes. The second session, Vedic Symbols - Kirtimukha, conducted by Drdha Vrata Gorrick, explored the meanings of ancient sacred symbols and their artistic representation based on Shilpa Shastra. Participants engaged in hands-on learning, deepening their connection to spirituality through artistic expression.

As the sun set, Living Temples came alive with spellbinding performances that brought India’s classical art forms to life. The first evening featured a powerful Perini Natyam performance by R Sandeep and Sri Manidweepa Art Academy, reviving the ancient warrior dance with its dynamic movements and spiritual energy. On the second day, a mesmerising Kuchipudi recital by the disciples of Deepika Reddy showcased the elegance and grace of this classical dance form. The final day concluded with Nrityaaradhana, presented by Ekchitra & Abhinetri Arts Academy. This was a celebration of devotion and storytelling through classical dance, blending rhythm and bhakti.

Attending it all in one show was a visual treat, and due to popular demand, the exhibition has been extended until March 4 — don’t miss it!

