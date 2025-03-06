Cheeto shaped like Charizard sells for $87,840 at auction

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto resembling the popular Pokémon character Charizard has sold at auction for an astonishing $87,840. The sale was handled by Goldin, a well-known auction house specialising in collectibles, with the unusual snack officially selling on Sunday.

The item in question is a 3-inch long Cheeto shaped in a way that closely resembles Charizard, the fire-breathing dragon from the Pokémon franchise. To preserve its novelty value, the Cheeto was mounted onto a customised Pokémon card and sealed inside a clear storage box.

According to the auction description, the Cheeto was originally discovered by 1st & Goal Collectibles between 2018 and 2022. It remained a niche curiosity until late 2024, when images of the snack went viral on social media, sparking intense interest from collectors.

In total, the Cheeto attracted 60 bids before the auction closed, with the winning bid reaching $72,000. Once the buyer’s premium was added, the final cost came to $87,840.

Food items resembling pop culture icons have occasionally fetched high prices at auction, but this sale is one of the most notable examples, highlighting the continued fascination with Pokémon memorabilia and the quirky world of collectible snacks.