Women's Day 2025: Ishwari Basu on turning her passion of pottery into a profession
Ishwari Basu always wanted to learn pottery as a kid, but the City of Joy never had a space to learn it back then. It was only when she shifted to Bengaluru for work that she found pottery which turned into an escape from everything else that impacted her. The 30-year-old creative lady, who is happiest to travel and dance, shares about her personal style, the art form and more. Excerpts:
What's your personal style? How do you prefer your creations to be?
My personal style is something that I’m still exploring. I think as an artist we keep evolving with our creations. However, one constant idea that I stick to is functional ceramics. I try to make unique pieces that are functional yet artistic in nature, for example, unique bowls to 3-in-1 tealight holders, and such.
People nowadays are falling back upon the ancient styles of art and craft. What's your take on that?
I think it’s an amazing thing to do, getting back to ancient crafts. However, I believe one should have respect for its origins and the actual creators who do it locally. The way we do it in urban spaces is a different take on the ancient styles that are still thriving outside anyway.
Was your family always supportive of your work?
My family was super supportive of my decision. While they had their inhibitions because it is an alternative way of earning which has its pros and cons, they never stopped believing in my vision.
What are the struggles like in turning a passion into a profession?
The struggles are real. When it comes to turning your passion into a profession, what they say about you eventually getting burnt out is true. However, it’s still better than waking up in the morning and not wanting to work at all.
Since you also teach students the art of pottery, what's the demand like? Are people looking to learn something specific?
There is a demand in terms of learning pottery. And there are two kinds of people pursuing the art of pottery…one who just wants to experience it or make it a hobby, and the others who want to take it up professionally in the long run. The only problem I face is with people wanting to create something perfectly in their first class itself, but that is not possible. I believe to be able to make something, you should give it the respect it deserves, by learning the tricks, practising and then making a piece by yourself. I would say I am a bit more traditional that way.
Who can learn pottery?
Anyone can learn and that’s the beauty of it. It’s just about practice, creativity comes later.