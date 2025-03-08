Women's Day 2025: Ishwari Basu on turning her passion of pottery into a profession

A

There is a demand in terms of learning pottery. And there are two kinds of people pursuing the art of pottery…one who just wants to experience it or make it a hobby, and the others who want to take it up professionally in the long run. The only problem I face is with people wanting to create something perfectly in their first class itself, but that is not possible. I believe to be able to make something, you should give it the respect it deserves, by learning the tricks, practising and then making a piece by yourself. I would say I am a bit more traditional that way.