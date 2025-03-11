Bridging art and tradition at 84

Many believe that only those with an artistic eye can truly understand a painting. But is that always true? At an abstract exhibition, many wait for explanations. However, BA Reddy, a senior artist from Hyderabad, challenges this notion. He believes art should be for all. CE spoke to him about his journey, inspirations, and more at his solo show, Swadhatri, curated by Annapurna M and presented by EK Chitra.

What can we expect from Swadhatri?

Spread across two galleries at Chitramayee - State Gallery of Art, his paintings primarily explore themes from epics, particularly the Ramayana. “I am inspired by the Ramayana. Many of my paintings depict significant scenes from the epic and important gods, such as Hanuman and Sri Ram. In today’s changing world, where certain values are fading among the younger generation, I want to present these themes through my paintings. This way, people can see, appreciate, and recollect them. If they are unfamiliar with these stories, they will ask their parents, leading to discussions. Through colours and forms, we can convey dharma, good habits, and teachings,” he said.

Every painting prompts a question. Sometimes, the question is about the painting itself; other times, it is about the story behind it. BA Reddy’s paintings fall into the latter category. He deliberately avoids modern art, believing it does not align with traditional roots, which he feels should be accessible to everyone. He pointed out, “For instance, I have a painting of a mother and child — Krishna and Yashoda. Who is Krishna? Who is Yashoda? Who is Gopala? These figures transcend caste and creed. Personally, I do not dwell too much on these distinctions. My work highlights positive themes from our epics.”

While staying true to his figurative style, the artist also mastered lithography and etchings, often tackling social themes. Reflecting on this, he shared, “When I arrived in Hyderabad in 1966, I came from a rural atmosphere. However, as I moved through the streets of Hyderabad, I saw many troubling sights — religious conflicts, street fights, protests, and dead bodies. These scenes moved me deeply, and I painted many works reflecting them. While my core focus remained figurative art, the city around me told a different story — one that I couldn’t ignore.”

During that time, he drew inspiration from Hyderabad artists, such as Bengali woodcut painter Chittaprosad Bhattacharya. “They worked on themes of sorrow, suffering, and social issues, which inspired me. But over time, I questioned how long I could continue painting such dark themes. I grew weary of depicting sorrow. How could such paintings be displayed in homes, drawing rooms, or kitchens? So, I decided to return to my rustic and religious themes. I have learned a lot in Hyderabad despite not having a formal art education,” he explained.

Even at 84, he paints for two hours a day. Among the 104 paintings exhibited at Swadhatri, about 60% are more recent works, from the last two to three years, while the remaining 40% are older pieces, some of which date back to the 2000s. “It is not a retrospective but a selection from my main collection. Apart from my work, I have dedicated time to children’s education. That is my small contribution to society,” he noted.

Elaborating on his educational initiative, Sanskriti, which he founded in 1994, he stated, “Children from nearby villages would roam the streets in their free time, so we gathered them and took them to government schools. My daughters helped me with this initiative. We sent their artworks — paintings and prints — to different countries, where they were highly appreciated and even received top honours. This recognition motivated us, and today, around two dozen children from the village have earned degrees and postgraduate qualifications. Some students are now lecturers at NIFT, while others teach in government schools and universities,” he proudly said, expressing, “Just as I believe art should be understood by all, I also believe it should be learned by all — regardless of background. Seeing their progress makes me very happy.”

When asked if he has ever experimented with abstract styles, he firmly stated, “I have always focused on figurative art. Without figures, what is the meaning? Even MF Husain, whom I admire, once said, ‘Ninety percent of Indians do not understand abstract art. So, what can I offer them through abstraction?’ That resonated with me. Abstract art is often for the elite, and I prefer art that is accessible to the common man.” His son-in-law, Rajeshwara Rao, and daughter, Padma, paint in semi-abstract styles, but BA Reddy remains committed to his own approach.

What began as a small job with an earning of just `67 a month turned into his lifelong passion. “My life was simple, and I spent minimally to support my large family of seven siblings. Over time, art taught me sincerity and hard work. If one remains sincere, what more is needed?” he said with a smile and deep passion.

Art has brought him immense happiness. He shared that even now, if he does not work for a week, he feels as though something is missing. He continues working with village children and sending their artworks internationally. For him, every brushstroke connects and teaches.

Swadhatri is on view till March 16.

(Story by Vennapulasa Ramya)