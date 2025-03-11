Three art exhibitions in Bengaluru you must visit in March

Gallery G presents The Masters & The Modern: South Edition. This exhibition explores South Indian art from the early 20th century to the present. Featuring works by artists from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, the show highlights the interplay between tradition and innovation. Artists in the showcase include KM Adimoolam, RB Bhaskaran, KK Hebbar and Jitesh Kallat alongside emerging talents. The exhibition traces the evolution from traditional art forms to modern and contemporary expressions, examining regional heritage mythology and global influences.

Entry free. On till March 31st, 10 am onwards. At Lavelle Road