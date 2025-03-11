Three art exhibitions in Bengaluru you must visit in March

As spring ushers in the blooming season in India’s Garden City, it has perhaps inspired artists to dip their paintbrushes in its colour as well, for Bengaluru is yet again buzzing with art exhibitions this month. Apart from the exhibitions we have already reviewed for you in March, here are three art shows in the city you must on miss out on:
This eclectic show has been put together with the paintings by the Visual Arts Diploma students at Swar Sangam, Kolkata. On display is a selection of beautiful still life, surreal and conceptual paintings from the Institute of performing and visual arts that was initiated by (late) Mr B K Birla.
Entry free. March 14–29, 11 am onwards. At Lavelle Road
Conceptualised and created by Dutch artist Bouke de Vries, each Memory Vessel is a sculpture made with broken ceramic pieces, housed inside glass vases. Though unique and individual iterations, these pieces are a part of an ongoing creative exploration by the artist that examines the connection between fracture, impact, memory and repair. The sculpture is placed at the Subhedar Sculpture Courtyard.
Entry free. Ongoing, 9 am onwards. At Kasturba Road.
Gallery G presents The Masters & The Modern: South Edition. This exhibition explores South Indian art from the early 20th century to the present. Featuring works by artists from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, the show highlights the interplay between tradition and innovation. Artists in the showcase include KM Adimoolam, RB Bhaskaran, KK Hebbar and Jitesh Kallat alongside emerging talents. The exhibition traces the evolution from traditional art forms to modern and contemporary expressions, examining regional heritage mythology and global influences.
Entry free. On till March 31st, 10 am onwards. At Lavelle Road