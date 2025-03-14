Manita Singh's solo exhibition in Chennai captures the fragility and beauty of nature

Her ongoing solo exhibition, Garden of transience - particularly fragile, in Chennai, encapsulates this philosophy. “Nature is so fragile. My works, while detailed, often have a delicate appearance. That fragility mirrors the vulnerability of our environment,” Manita explains.

While she initially painted various subjects — ranging from figurative pieces to architectural elements — she ultimately followed her true calling. “For the past decade, I’ve focused entirely on painting botanicals. It became a passion — studying plants, understanding them, and bringing them to life through my work.”

Manita’s artistic process is immersive and meditative. She sees the plants, observes their buds, the leaves, and the stems. She begins with sketches, referencing both her own photography and memories of lush landscapes. The composition stage can take days, but once the brush meets the canvas, the rhythm of painting takes over. “The pigment flows naturally, just like water. It’s a process that brings me calmness and harmony; it’s completely therapeutic,” she says.

Beyond aesthetics, Manita hopes her art serves a deeper purpose. “Many people live in urban environments where green spaces are scarce. If my paintings can bring a sense of nature into their homes, perhaps they will feel more connected to the world outside.”

As she returns to Chennai for her second exhibition, she remains steadfast in her mission — to capture nature’s fleeting beauty and remind viewers of their responsibility to cherish and protect it. “We must all do our part. Whether it’s planting a tree, caring for a small garden, or simply appreciating the green spaces around us — it all matters.”

Open to all. On till March 29, 3 pm to 6.30 pm, (Tuesdays to Saturdays). At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.

