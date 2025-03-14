Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils his art foundation painter Atish Mukherjee's debut at Nilaya Anthology

Similar to his disruptions in fashion — his daring colour clashes in his garments, his indigoisms in khadis — Sabya also seems to be backing a new practice of art — the art of the atelier. He then exhibits that art with all senses fired — the walkthrough in his art gallery was awash with jazz and a ’60s siren song from Tollywood; besides the addition of new details to make up a new tradition. Atish, like atelier masters of yore, “heads” the work of the foundation but is also free to pursue his own art. The material of his paintings may be Kumartuli earth (the clay of the area where the idols of Bengal’s gods and goddesses are sculpted), the technique gouache, but his figures for this collection, androgynous and all nudes, recalled Bhupen Khakkar. The eyes, both alert and inward looking, mirrored Atish’s own.

“When you look at his work, you wouldn’t think it could come out from my foundation. A Raja Ravi Varma steeped in nostalgia could have. Atish’s work is independent of me,” said Sabya.

Truth be told, if asked to trace the ‘Bengal school of fashion’, too, its doors and windows do not open onto the same street. “Anamika (Khanna) and I both represent radically different ideas but are similar. The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree,” said Sabya. “For me, the Bengal school of art is not about being bombastic, but about poetic strength.” Think of the Antwerp Six, he explains further. “Six avant-garde fashion designers all from the Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the ’80s but all different,” he added.

Art in his veins

Sabya’s mother was an artist who chose family over her vocation and became an art teacher. The art in his home was the standard showcase-hoard — from calendar art and grandparents’ portraits to novels bought off College Street, Kolkata’s book street. His mother’s art was modernist, “it had a lot of clean lines, it spoke to me like Gaughin’s work did”. Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-Gil are his all-time muses; if he could buy them, he said, he would have them on the same wall side by side. On his wall now at home is a painting of Dhruvi Acharya, who like Édouard Manet — also a Sabya favourite — is a painter of urban life textured with dark humour.

“I have one of her paintings in which a woman has blurbs coming out of her ears. She reminds me of myself,” he said. “Bengalis value art that is personal to them. It’s not social. The grandmother’s four-poster bed is a prized heirloom. We wouldn’t buy something thinking we must buy something because someone will be an important artist someday and having it will make me a person of status.” The conversation had by now moved up to the second floor of Nilaya in a space carved up into lavish little ante rooms that are not for living but for passing by, room to room, wallpaper to wallpaper, one hanging light to another, till one has run one’s hand on every velvety armchair or lampshade and felt embarrassed to realise that the curiosity towards them is the curiosity one reserves for persons, not things.