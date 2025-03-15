This art show brings emerging South Asian artists to Delhi

The 5th edition of the Inception Grant Show by Art Incept is ongoing till March 16, 2025, at Triveni and Shridharani Gallery, Mandi House, New Delhi. The exhibition features works by 13 finalists, selected from over 800 applicants across South Asia, offering a glimpse into the region’s evolving contemporary art scene.

Details about the Inception Grant Show

The Inception Grant, launched in 2020, has become a platform for emerging artists, providing mentorship, curatorial guidance, and a space for creative exploration. This year’s finalists include Arindam Manna, Ayesha Sultana, Badush Babu, Bhanu Srivastav, Bhavin Patel, Chaitali Paranjape, Debajit R Paul, Malinda Jayasinghe, Megha Singh, Riya Chandwani, Rohan & Roshan Anvekar, Rohit Varekar, and Shremoe D Prasad.

The exhibition is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. Art enthusiasts can explore a diverse range of artistic expressions at this annual showcase.