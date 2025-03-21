Love, art, and rebellion: This new exhibition explores FN Souza’s legacy

The upcoming exhibition FN Souza: A Continuum at Dhoomimal Gallery in New Delhi offers an in-depth look at the life and legacy of one of India’s most provocative modern artists. Opening on March 25, 2025, at 6 PM, the exhibition is curated in collaboration with research by Prinseps and delves into Souza’s artistic evolution, personal relationships, and the influences that shaped his work.

Known for his bold, rebellious style, FN Souza is often remembered as modern Indian art’s enfant terrible. However, this exhibition expands on that narrative, shedding light on his relationship with Czech-Jewish actress Liselotte Souza, his time in London’s artistic circles, and his role as a father. Through letters, archival recordings, and rare works, A Continuum presents a multifaceted portrait of the artist—beyond the sharp lines and confrontational themes.

Alongside Souza’s paintings, the exhibition features works by his daughter, Keren SouzaKohn, as well as other family members who carry forward aspects of his artistic vision. The showcase also highlights key influences on his career, including his encounter with Picasso, his engagement with European modernism, and his exploration of Indian artistic traditions.