Six quick tips for reading abstract art

Often today in art galleries and hotels or even in wall art one would find the rise of abstract art. While at first glance these are just an amalgamation of colours spread over the canvas without any distinct form or boundaries like in common painting or artworks; abstract art too can be read and understood like any other works. It is indeed true that reading art is very subjective in nature and there might exist several perceptions about the same artwork, but it is also true, that abstract art is not so abstract that one cannot find meaning to it. Next time if you come across an abstract art then remember some of these quick tips to decipher them.
Patience is of utmost importance while trying to find meaning in any art form and abstract art is no exception. So, here are some handy tips to make meaning out of abstract art.
How you feel?
One of the most important steps to understand art is to understand how you feel standing in front of it. What emotions does the piece of art evoke in you? Does it bring a smile to your face or make you emotional? These might be basic emotions and themes that the artist is trying to convey through the work.
Colour the canvas!
Post understanding how you feel around the work, it is time to contemplate on what you see on the canvas. And the first thing that stands out in the case of abstract art is the colours used. Colours also signify emotions. Blue or green might be calm and peaceful while red might mean energetic and warm.
Peeking patterns?
The third thing to observe is the brushstrokes. Are these strokes in a particular pattern? Are they hard on the canvas or soft? Do they draw any kind of shapes or are free flowing, also reflects what was going on in the artists mind as they were painting. Patterns can also sometimes lead the eyes to a hidden subject in the work or the core subject of the art work.
About the artist
Knowing about the journey of the artist helps in understanding their psyche better. Most artists are influenced by social issues, politics, still life, philosophy, and more. Knowing about their background helps one to understand what their painting is trying to imply.
Namesake
Sometimes clues of understanding an art-work is provided in the name itself. While you may perceive the artwork in a different way, one look at the name might completely change it. Hence, keeping tab of the title of the artwork is also very important.
Unleash your imagination
The most powerful way of perceiving art is to understand and follow the philosophy that there is no right perception of an artwork. There might be several meaning of the same canvas. Thus, it is always advisable to unleash your creative instincts and find meaning to the work through your eyes.