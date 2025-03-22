Bengaluru’s artistic minds will envision ‘tomorrow,’ this month, as the Whitefield Art Collective returns

A

AI is obviously a concept that has been gaining momentum in the past couple of years and it’s reaching into all aspects of our lives. Art is always evolving. It’s continuously embracing new technologies, new mediums and different societal influences. It reflects the changes in the world around us, drawing inspiration from the past, present and futuristic technology. Digital art and art created through AI are rapidly transforming the creative landscape and, I think, that’s a great thing. While we champion freedom of artistic expression, we embrace both historical art and contemporary innovation. It’s important to connect our cultural heritage with the evolving art forms. With AI or any other technological tool, the bedrock of it all still comes from the artist’s input. AI is fed information based on what the artist is thinking and what they want to create and that inspiration comes from their learning, cultural heritage and sensibilities. Evolution itself is a wonderful thing. It gives us bigger wings. As technology continues to advance, art will become more interactive and democratised.