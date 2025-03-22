Bengaluru’s artistic minds will envision ‘tomorrow,’ this month, as the Whitefield Art Collective returns
From modern art to heritage forms and types — there has been no dearth of artistic talent in Bengaluru. The city has maintained such a culture thanks to its devout artistic passion and thirst for knowledge. Giving a community for artists to thrive in, events like Whitefield Art Collective (WAC) have also been vital in the fostering of the city’s art scene. With its 8th edition about to roll, this multi-faceted fest addresses various subjects through different art forms. This year, the fest is exhibiting a variety of installations and immersive experiences along the lines of ‘Future is Now.’ Curator Sumi Gupta joins in this preview chat, breaking down what we can expect this year, the impact of the intersection of art and technology, the most rewarding aspect of putting together this edition and more!
Keeping in mind the theme what can we expect from this edition of WAC?
For the 8th year of the WAC, the theme is ‘Future is Now,’ which brings to life the way we explore the intersection of society and technology through artistic expression. The installations will include many thought-provoking artworks that challenge the typical perception of what is possible today. Collaborating with us, UNESCO has the Braided River event which highlights the role of Indian women in science and the British Council is doing the Five Films for Freedom (a brief film fest before WAC that’ll celebrate a selection of five LGBTQIA+ themed short films. Kala Kar, which renowned LGBTQIA+ rights activist and artist have painted, Kalki Subramaniam, is another highlight. I think in essence, this convergence of technology, identity and artistic expression proves that the future isn’t just something we anticipate but it’s unfolding in real time in front of us.
How is technology currently shaping artistic expression and creativity within Indian society and how do you see this festival as a means to bridge the gap between science and public understanding?
I think one of the unique things about art is that it can make complex concepts, be they scientific or technological, very accessible and that resonates with people at an emotional level. For example, as I mentioned before, UNESCO’s Braided River highlights women’s contribution to science, their journeys, their history and what they went through to be doing what they’re doing. So, merging this kind of research-driven storytelling and giving it access to public art engages dialogue on gender representation, inclusivity and the role that science and technology have in our daily lives along with the social impact that it can have. We will also have interactive exhibitions that incorporate digital mixed media, challenging viewers to engage both visually and immersively. In such ways, we effectively bridge the gap between science and technology.
Given that technology is a central theme this year, what is your take on the current overarching discussion of AI and its role in creating art?
AI is obviously a concept that has been gaining momentum in the past couple of years and it’s reaching into all aspects of our lives. Art is always evolving. It’s continuously embracing new technologies, new mediums and different societal influences. It reflects the changes in the world around us, drawing inspiration from the past, present and futuristic technology. Digital art and art created through AI are rapidly transforming the creative landscape and, I think, that’s a great thing. While we champion freedom of artistic expression, we embrace both historical art and contemporary innovation. It’s important to connect our cultural heritage with the evolving art forms. With AI or any other technological tool, the bedrock of it all still comes from the artist’s input. AI is fed information based on what the artist is thinking and what they want to create and that inspiration comes from their learning, cultural heritage and sensibilities. Evolution itself is a wonderful thing. It gives us bigger wings. As technology continues to advance, art will become more interactive and democratised.
What has been the most rewarding aspect of seeing this year’s WAC come to life?
I’m grateful because this is the 8th edition. Over the years, our WAC festival has become more layered with increasing depth. Every year, we have more collaborations, with more institutes involved. What has been rewarding to see is that this has given us a platform to showcase a wide spectrum of art — whether it’s in cinema, music, dance, puppetry or various workshops.
Free entry. March 23, 4 pm onwards. At VR Bengaluru, Whitefield.
