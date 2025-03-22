This ongoing exhibition in Kishangarh, Rajasthan reimagines marble sculpture and how!

Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Kishangarh is known for its rich history in marble craftsmanship. Recently, we had the privilege of attending an extraordinary event at the Stonex Experience Centre, where the unveiling of the Pantheon Stone — an exclusive type of marble — captured the attention of art aficionados and sculptors alike. This ongoing exhibition showcases the innovative works of 10 of India’s most celebrated contemporary sculptors, each transforming this exquisite stone into masterpieces. If you’re planning a visit to Rajasthan — whether to Jaipur, Ajmer or Kishangarh — this exhibition should undoubtedly be on your itinerary, especially if you have an appreciation for art and craftsmanship. Here’s a glimpse of some of the captivating pieces on display, each of which is bound to leave you in awe.