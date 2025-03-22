This ongoing exhibition in Kishangarh, Rajasthan reimagines marble sculpture and how!

Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Kishangarh is known for its rich history in marble craftsmanship. Recently, we had the privilege of attending an extraordinary event at the Stonex Experience Centre, where the unveiling of the Pantheon Stone — an exclusive type of marble — captured the attention of art aficionados and sculptors alike. This ongoing exhibition showcases the innovative works of 10 of India’s most celebrated contemporary sculptors, each transforming this exquisite stone into masterpieces. If you’re planning a visit to Rajasthan — whether to Jaipur, Ajmer or Kishangarh — this exhibition should undoubtedly be on your itinerary, especially if you have an appreciation for art and craftsmanship. Here’s a glimpse of some of the captivating pieces on display, each of which is bound to leave you in awe.
Chandrasekar Koteshwar
Drawing inspiration from the majestic entrance porches of ancient South Indian temples, Koteshwar’s sculpture in Italian marble evokes the ornate stairs that traditionally lead into sacred spaces. A large, amorphous object, swathed in cloth, occupies much of the steps, symbolising an obstacle to the climber.
Harsha Durugadda
Harsha’s sculptures often explore abstract shapes that mimic the undulating formations of caves and canyons shaped by the passage of millennia. In this piece, he has chosen heavily textured marble to emulate the fluidity of natural forms, suggesting the growth patterns of plants or the intricate movement of geological layers.
Gigi Scaria
Gigi Scaria’s work in Cappadocian marble — sourced from Turkey — channels the surreal landscapes and cliffside dwellings of the region. His sculpture depicts a series of steps that, at first glance, appear to lead towards the heavens. However, it quickly becomes clear that the path is entirely unreachable, with no human able to ascend.
Harmeet Rattan
In his work, Harmeet Rattan blends tradition with modernity, creating a striking tower from Greek marble. Drawing inspiration from the iconic structures of ancient Greece, he merges three different architectural forms into a single unified structure. This fusion is a powerful metaphor for the dream of home ownership in the context of the growing middle class.
Magesh R
Known for his evocative paintings of horses, Magesh R’s sculpture, The Monarch, mirrors the regality of the grey-white Lippizaner stallions of Vienna’s Spanish Riding School. Crafted from Turkish marble, the sculpture captures the majesty and power of equestrian animals, symbolising freedom and grace.
Shaik Azgharali
A sculptor known for his geometric forms in mild steel, Shaik Azgharali explores new terrain with marble in this stunning piece. His depiction of cotton bolls, poised for harvest, is carved from Carrara marble, renowned for its luminous whiteness. This transformation of a simple, organic subject into marble elevates the commonplace to the extraordinary.
Shanthamani Muddaiah
Shanthamani Muddaiah’s sculpture, Bloom, draws inspiration from the silken weaving traditions of her native Karnataka, where the art of sari-making holds deep cultural significance. The marble piece resembles a cloth twisted into the shape of a tree or shrub, symbolising the blooming of life and nature.
Sudarshan Shetty
Sudarshan Shetty often engages with everyday objects, imbuing them with deeper meaning. In this piece, an umbrella made from Turkish marble lies crumpled, its ability to ward off the rain now lost. Resting against a gravestone-like stela, the umbrella’s position symbolises the impermanence of human endeavour.
Teja Gavankar
Teja Gavankar’s sculpture draws from the philosophical concept of khôra, a term coined by the Greek philosopher Plato. Representing an intermediate space where pure forms transform into their physical manifestations, Gavankar’s marble piece captures the essence of this transition. The sculpture features two hemispheres poised on the cusp of becoming a perfect sphere.
Yogesh Ramkrishna
In a bold commentary on contemporary politics, Yogesh Ramkrishna has created a marble hammer with a wooden handle. The head of the hammer is a striking fusion of architectural symbols: the dome of a mosque and the spire of a Hindu temple. This playful yet powerful work critiques the way political leaders manipulate religious differences to fuel division.
