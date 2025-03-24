Explore a journey through time and craft at this Delhi exhibition

At the intersection of memory, craft, and devotion, artist Jenjum Gadi presents Transcendent Memories, a new body of work that reinterprets tradition through contemporary sculptural forms. Set against the historic backdrop of Bikaner House in New Delhi, the exhibition—running from March 28 to 31, 2025—brings together Jenjum's distinctive brass sculptures, inspired by the intricate iconography of Pichwai paintings, in a dialogue between past and present.

Jenjum, a designer-turned-artist from Tirbin, Arunachal Pradesh, has always woven his heritage into his creative practice. Initially celebrated in the world of fashion, his artistic journey has since taken a more tactile, sculptural turn. His transition from fabric to metal is not a departure but an expansion—a way to anchor traditional craftsmanship in contemporary expressions. In Transcendent Memories, he employs repoussé and chasing techniques in brass, a process that imbues each piece with a sense of depth and intricacy reminiscent of embroidery. The result is a collection that is as meditative as it is evocative.

One of the most striking elements of the exhibition is Jenjum’s recurring motif of fruit cast in brass. Introduced in his debut solo show, Apase – From My Mother’s Garden, these forms initially served as nostalgic relics from his childhood. Now, they become surfaces for elaborate Pichwai-inspired engravings, transforming familiar organic shapes into vessels of spiritual storytelling. Through these delicate yet permanent materials, Jenjum explores how memory can be preserved, not just as personal history but as part of a larger cultural continuum.

At its core, the exhibition reflects on the ways in which tradition can be fluid yet enduring.“I wanted to explore how tradition can evolve without losing its essence. Brass, like fabric, carries stories, it can be moulded, textured, and inscribed with meaning. This series is my way of preserving memories, both personal and collective, through a material that holds permanence, much like the traditions that inspire me”, says artist Jenjum.

Beyond Jenjum’s sculptures, Transcendent Memories also features a curated selection of artifacts from Vayu – Design for Living, further contextualising the lineage of Indian craftsmanship. This dialogue between artistic mediums—textiles, metalwork, and sculpture—underscores the exhibition’s central theme: the interplay between tradition and transformation.