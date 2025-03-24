Science and tradition come together to restore relics in China’s Forbidden City

Integrating science into restoration

Within a laboratory-like setting, restorers employ advanced tools such as X-ray diffraction machines to analyse artefacts. For instance, a fragment of a glazed roof tile from the Forbidden City undergoes scrutiny to identify a darkened area on its surface. Understanding whether this discoloration results from atmospheric deposits or internal changes is crucial for effective preservation strategies. ​

Traditional techniques meet modern innovation

Adjacent to the high-tech analyses, traditional restoration methods are meticulously applied. In a process known as "inpainting," restorers repair holes in a green silk panel adorned with the Chinese character for "longevity." This piece is believed to have been a birthday gift to Empress Dowager Cixi, the influential matriarch of the late Qing dynasty.