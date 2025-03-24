Science and tradition come together to restore relics in China’s Forbidden City

In the heart of Beijing, the Forbidden City stands as a testament to China's rich imperial past. Now serving as the Palace Museum, it houses over 1.8 million relics, including scroll paintings, bronzes, ceramics, and intricate antique clocks. To preserve these treasures, a dedicated team of approximately 150 restorers combines cutting-edge scientific techniques with time-honoured restoration practices.
Integrating science into restoration
Within a laboratory-like setting, restorers employ advanced tools such as X-ray diffraction machines to analyse artefacts. For instance, a fragment of a glazed roof tile from the Forbidden City undergoes scrutiny to identify a darkened area on its surface. Understanding whether this discoloration results from atmospheric deposits or internal changes is crucial for effective preservation strategies.
Traditional techniques meet modern innovation
Adjacent to the high-tech analyses, traditional restoration methods are meticulously applied. In a process known as "inpainting," restorers repair holes in a green silk panel adorned with the Chinese character for "longevity." This piece is believed to have been a birthday gift to Empress Dowager Cixi, the influential matriarch of the late Qing dynasty.
The Palace Museum's conservation department
Established in the 1950s, the Palace Museum's Conservation Department has evolved into a "hospital" for cultural relics. Covering 13,000 square metres, this facility boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a team of skilled restorers dedicated to the meticulous care of the museum's extensive collection.
A labour of love
The restoration process is often painstaking and time-consuming, sometimes taking months to complete a single piece. Wang Nan, a restorer at the museum, finds personal fulfilment in this meticulous work, stating, "I simply enjoy the sense of achievement when an antique piece is fixed."
Historical significance of the Forbidden City
Once the exclusive domain of emperors, the Forbidden City was off-limits to most outsiders, earning its evocative name. Now a major tourist attraction, it serves as a bridge connecting modern visitors to China's imperial history. During the tumultuous events of the 20th century, many treasures were relocated to protect them from conflict. Notably, numerous artefacts were moved to Taiwan, where they are now housed in the National Palace Museum.
Commitment to cultural preservation
The Palace Museum's dedication to restoring and preserving its collection underscores a broader commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage. As Qu Feng, head of the museum's Conservation Department, emphasises, the goal is to "protect the cultural values [the artefacts] carry."