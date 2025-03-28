Chinar: Through Time, Through Seasons, Through the Lens — A visual meditation on Kashmir’s soul

Chinar: Through Time, Through Seasons, Through the Lens is more than an exhibition — it’s an intimate journey into the heart of Kashmir. Megha Sindwani’s lens doesn’t just document a place; it invites us to experience it, to feel it's quiet strength and shifting seasons.

Details about the exhibition

The exhibition revolves around Chinar — a generations-old tree deeply woven into Kashmir’s identity, witnessing the contrast of beauty and resilience with passing seasons. Megha’s photographs follow its transformation across seasons, offering glimpses of fleeting beauty and enduring spirit.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Foster & Forge Foundation, ensuring that underserved children not only see art but experience it. The exhibition aims not to emphasise the beauty of the landscape but to explore the depths of the artistic perspective.

Through this exhibition at the Art Hub Gallery, Megha proves that photography holds the power to change the world.

What: Chinar: Through Time, Through Seasons, Through the Lens by Megha Sindwani

Where: The Art Hub, New Delhi

When: April 1–15, 2025

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

(Written by Addrita Sinha)