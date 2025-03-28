Witness a journey through Akkitham Narayanan’s art at this exhibition

Talking about the exhibit, Uma explains, “The exhibition traces Akkitham’s evolution as an artist, beginning with works from the early 1970s and progressing through his later canvases. His use of colour is particularly striking—earthy, organic tones dominate his palette, evoking the natural world and aligning with the thematic significance of Earth Month in April. The hues recall the sacred pigments of Indian temple murals while maintaining the modernist abstraction associated with European masters like Mark Rothko and Wassily Kandinsky.”

While Akkitham resides in Paris, his works remain deeply rooted in his Indian heritage. His colour choices, symbolic forms, and structural compositions all reflect an inherent Indianness, reinforcing his identity even as he engages with international artistic dialogues.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Akkitham’s work is his use of script-like scribbles, which he describes as a homage to language and poetry. These markings, interwoven with geometric forms, add a layer of mystique to his canvases, inviting viewers to decipher their meanings. His paintings echo the rhythms of classical music, much like the delicate interplay of light and shadow in a raga performed by M S Subbulakshmi. Uma likens Narayanan’s watercolours to whispered musical notes—light, ephemeral, and deeply evocative.

Uma further emphasises that abstraction is not merely an aesthetic choice but a discipline that demands unwavering commitment. “To create abstract art for over 60 years is no easy feat. It is a practice born from deep contemplation, requiring the artist to immerse themselves fully in their chosen form of expression.” Akkitham’s works embody this philosophy, where every line, colour, and composition is a product of sustained introspection and artistic rigour.

In an age dominated by digital media and rapid consumption, one might wonder about the relevance of abstract art. Yet, as Uma asserts, abstraction remains eternally significant. “An abstract artist does not create for a specific moment in time; their work is meant to be contemplated across generations.” The universality of Akkitham’s art ensures its continued relevance, offering viewers a space for personal reflection and interpretation.

Curating an exhibition of abstraction is no simple task. Unlike figurative or narrative art, abstract works resist thematic categorisation. Instead of imposing an external structure, Uma chose to present Akkitham’s works in a way that allows viewers to experience the organic evolution of his style. The exhibition brings together significant pieces from different periods, including some deeply personal works.

Open to all.

April 1 to 15, 11 am – 7 pm. At Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights.

April 16 to May 10, 10.30 am – 06.30pm. At Artworld, Teynampet.

