Gaze: Exploring Self & Beyond makes one reflect on man's interconnectedness with the surroundings

This group exhibition in Noida titled, ‘Gaze: Exploring Self & Beyond’ displays the work of celebrated artists that would make you pause and contemplate on perceptual references. The exhibition organised by ANAMKARA ART and Gaenaa Leonaa involves the participation of artists Niladri Paul, Suvigya Sharma, Harsh Jalendra, Satadru Sovan Banduri, and Nirakar Chowdhury.
It displays the inter-connections between man, nature and animals where each artwork delivers a new perspective which encourages the viewer to dig deeper and reflect on the surroundings. Several themes like beauty, complexity and interdependence helps build a conversation around the artworks.
What: Gaze: Exploring Self & Beyond
When: till April end
Where: Central Forest Courtyard, Max Square, Noida