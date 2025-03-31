Thousands reimagine 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' in unique art forms

When the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague lent its most famous painting, Girl with a Pearl Earring, to a 2023 Vermeer retrospective in Amsterdam, it was left with an empty space where the 17th-century masterpiece had been displayed. Rather than leave a blank wall, the museum invited artists of all ages and backgrounds to submit their own reinterpretations of the iconic portrait.

A global artistic response

The call for submissions drew over 2,700 artworks from around the world, with participants ranging from seven-year-olds to septuagenarians. The reinterpretations incorporated an array of unconventional materials, including orange peels, sweatshirts, and even bottle caps. A curated selection of 60 pieces was exhibited in the Mauritshuis, occupying the exact spot where Vermeer’s original usually hangs.

“The submissions continue to come—it will never end with her,” said Martine Gosselink, director of the Mauritshuis museum, highlighting the enduring appeal of Girl with a Pearl Earring. Despite advances in modern imaging techniques that have uncovered details about Vermeer’s painting methods and pigments, the identity of the mysterious girl remains unknown, adding to the intrigue and inspiration for artists.

Among the featured artists was Dutch creator Rob de Heer, who blended the original painting with the image of a Wayang puppet, a traditional Indonesian art form. By juxtaposing an iconic Dutch artwork with a reference to the Netherlands’ colonial past, de Heer’s piece sparked conversations about history and representation.

Other notable interpretations included:

South Korean artist Nanan Kang’s version, where an ear of corn forms the subject’s face.

Georgian artist Nino Kavazauri’s modern take, depicting the girl waiting at a bus stop with a cup of coffee.

Simon Chong, a Welsh animator known for Bob’s Burgers, who recreated the painting in the show’s signature cartoon style.

These works, along with others, were displayed in a replica frame precisely where Vermeer’s painting usually resides, nestled between two portraits by Dutch Baroque painter Gerard ter Borch.

A growing phenomenon

The overwhelming response led to a second round of submissions, with selected artworks now being showcased at Fabrique des Lumières in Amsterdam. The Mauritshuis museum continues to celebrate the creative reimaginings through its Instagram page, sharing new interpretations with its audience.

“The breadth and depth of these works made it incredibly difficult to select which pieces to feature,” said Gosselink. “Some of these submissions are truly original works of art that could easily find a place in a museum setting.”

This initiative not only filled the temporary void left by Vermeer’s absent masterpiece but also fostered a global dialogue on creativity, history, and artistic interpretation.