Artist and sculptor Kiran Dixit Thacker on catching the essence of a subject without frills

Kiran Dixit Thacker, almost 80, is definitely a keen observer. The only living female student of the legendary artist and sculptor Ramkinkar Baij, Kiran, through her work, displays an analytical understanding of both eastern and western education. Although she’s an Indian by heart and soul, most of her visual and observational skills were acquired in the west. Kiran, who stays in Santiniketan currently says, “My work is mostly figurative; all kinds of shapes and forms inspire me. Santiniketan and its beautiful surroundings have been the starting point for most of my creative activities. I am trying to catch the essence of the subject without too many frills. On the sidelines of her recently concluded exhibition at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, we spoke at length. Excerpts: