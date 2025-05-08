How murals are transforming India’s urban identity

In the last decade, Indian cities have witnessed a colourful revolution—not through protests or politics, but through paint. From the bustling lanes of Delhi’s Lodhi Colony to the old-world charm of Fort Kochi, murals have begun to stitch new cultural narratives across urban India. What were once crumbling walls or neglected facades have been transformed into massive canvases, where artists from across the world, as well as local talents, express themes rooted in tradition, identity, and social consciousness.
These murals serve more than just aesthetic purpose. In cities often plagued by overpopulation, concrete sprawl and visual chaos, murals bring a moment of pause, reflection, and joy. Their efforts aren’t simply decorative—they are interventions that reclaim public spaces for communities, making art accessible beyond the confines of galleries.
The rise of murals also marks a shift in how urban India tells its stories. Once relegated to textbooks or oral histories, tales of forgotten heroes, regional folklore, and environmental warnings are now exploding in colour on city walls. In Chennai, for instance, muralists have drawn upon Tamil culture and classical dance forms, while in Mumbai, visuals of the Koli fishing community offer a glimpse into indigenous histories often overshadowed by the city’s modern skyline.
These stories are deeply local but also globally resonant, blending contemporary styles with traditional motifs. They invite passersby to not just look—but to see. In doing so, murals foster a sense of pride and identity within communities, while also sparking conversations about belonging, sustainability, and the power of visual culture.
As India’s cities continue to expand and evolve, the rise of murals reminds us that progress need not erase the past. Instead, it can be reimagined—layered in colour, culture, and connection.