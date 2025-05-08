How murals are transforming India’s urban identity

Murals as modern storytellers

The rise of murals also marks a shift in how urban India tells its stories. Once relegated to textbooks or oral histories, tales of forgotten heroes, regional folklore, and environmental warnings are now exploding in colour on city walls. In Chennai, for instance, muralists have drawn upon Tamil culture and classical dance forms, while in Mumbai, visuals of the Koli fishing community offer a glimpse into indigenous histories often overshadowed by the city’s modern skyline.

These stories are deeply local but also globally resonant, blending contemporary styles with traditional motifs. They invite passersby to not just look—but to see. In doing so, murals foster a sense of pride and identity within communities, while also sparking conversations about belonging, sustainability, and the power of visual culture.

As India’s cities continue to expand and evolve, the rise of murals reminds us that progress need not erase the past. Instead, it can be reimagined—layered in colour, culture, and connection.