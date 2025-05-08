Material Stories: An exhibit that brings sculpted narratives to you

Ever wondered what is the difference between a sculptor and a painter? It may sound simple — after all, both fall under the umbrella of art — but the materials they choose to work with set them apart. Blurring the boundaries between painting and sculpture, Srishti Art Gallery, as part of its 25-year celebration, has curated an exhibition titled Material Stories. The exhibition reflects artistic excellence and the spirit of innovation that modern Indian art represents.

Sharing her perspective on Material Stories, Lakshmi Nambiar, director of Srishti Art Gallery and curator of the show, says, “Material Stories is a celebration of material as memory, movement, and meaning. It brings together some of India’s most significant modern artists, showing how they have transformed traditional materials like terracotta, wood, thread, and metal into powerful sculptural expressions.”

She explained that the gallery was particularly interested in how artists blur the lines between painting, sculpture, and relief — using the material itself as a language of storytelling. “We also wanted to explore how materials, often rooted in folk and ritual traditions, became central to contemporary art-making. The process involved careful curation. We weren’t just looking at well-known names but at how their works spoke to each other — across form, surface, and sensibility. It was also about bringing together iconic and diverse practices in one space, allowing viewers to experience texture, structure, and emotion side by side,” added Nambiar, reflecting on the idea behind the exhibition.

The exhibition, on until June 7, features 16 renowned artists, including Balan Nambiar, C Douglas, Dattatraya Apte, Jyoti Bhatt, K Laxma Goud, KS Kulkarni, KS Radhakrishnan, Latika Katt, Manu Parekh, Piraji Sagara, RN Pasricha, Rabin Mondal, S Dhanapal, Satish Gujral, Shanti Dave, and Shobha Broota.

While each artist brings a unique style, the unifying thread among them is their approach to material. “We chose these artists because each of them, in their own way, has pushed the boundaries of material use,” said Nambiar in a conversation with CE. “The common thread is how they reimagined the role of material — not just as a medium to shape, but as something that carries memory, emotion, and cultural meaning. Whether through metal, terracotta, wood, or mixed media, they created forms that feel deeply personal yet universally resonant. We wanted the exhibition to reflect this powerful intersection of tradition and modernity, tactile engagement, and conceptual depth.”

Every piece of work presented in this exhibition is unique and holds a story. For instance, Shanti Dave’s works with acrylic, ink and encaustic with handmade paper on canvas stand out. There are many such striking pieces in the exhibition. A few that stand out for the director include works by Manu Parekh. “He’s widely known as a painter, but here we’re showcasing a beautiful sculpture he created using found objects, centred around the figure of Goddess Annapoorna. It’s powerful because it brings together his vibrant energy and deep spiritual symbolism — expressed through an entirely different medium,” added Nambiar.

She also highlighted exceptional works by Satish Gujral, where the strength of material and form come together with impact. “And of course, the sculptures by Balan Nambiar — they are absolutely commanding. His use of metal and geometry, combined with spiritual symbolism, creates a sense of quiet force within the space,” she shared.

Story by Vennapusala Ramya