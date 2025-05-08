Orsay Museum in Paris invites public to watch restoration of iconic paintings

In a quiet corner of Paris’ bustling Orsay Museum, art restoration is now unfolding in full public view. Behind glass panels, a team of conservators is carefully cleaning and repairing A Burial at Ornans, a monumental work by 19th-century French artist Gustave Courbet.

The unusual setup allows visitors to witness a process that typically takes place behind closed studio doors. Armed with scalpels and solvents, the restorers scrape away layers of yellowed varnish that have dulled the once-vibrant hues of Courbet’s 1849–1850 masterpiece. Despite the phones and eyes trained on them, the team remains focused on the delicate task at hand.

“It’s a great idea,” says Jennifer Dasal, an art historian visiting from North Carolina. “People can return over time and see how the work progresses.”

The restoration is expected to last about a year. The painting, which hasn’t undergone major conservation work in over five decades, is suffering from multiple issues. Time and gravity have taken their toll: the canvas bears signs of stress with stitching, folds and tears, while the sheer size of the piece has caused its frame to deform.

To deepen public engagement, the museum will also offer free guided tours of the restoration site. Visitors can register through the museum’s website to join one of three Thursday morning sessions starting 5 June.

With this transparent approach, the Orsay not only highlights the painstaking care that goes into preserving its collections but also brings audiences closer to the hidden craftsmanship behind the art on display.