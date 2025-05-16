Each piece at this exhibition in Hyderabad speaks to the delicate balance between memory and loss

Kolkata-based artist Deepanwita Das turns the city’s colonial past into a framework for floral documentation. Her practice draws from wild roadside flora and the ornamental details of neoclassical architecture, specifically from heritage buildings like Jora Sanko Thakurbari.

“These are the same floras,” she observes, “but they have different meanings now because of different purposes. I started merging the past and present so it could act like an amalgamation.”

In one installation, a sculptural form is lit to cast a shadow onto a drawing which evokes both memory and haunting. “The shadow is like a ghost of the past,” she says. “When viewers walk through the space, their shadow becomes part of the work. It’s not direct, but we’re all affected.”

Working in printmaking, Deepanwita repurposes copper plates, wood blocks, and natural fibres like jute. “I’m now incorporating Meenakari inks too,” she says, to reflect the ornate quality of colonial floral embellishments. For her, residue is found in the systems of documentation and aesthetics left behind by colonisers — still embedded in what we see, plant, and print today.