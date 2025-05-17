Amitabh Sengupta’s new exhibition Shared Echoes on view in Bengaluru

Amitabh Sengupta’s works have always transcended divisions. This time, the acclaimed artist has brought two very opposite elements of the human civilisation into one exhibition, which is currently on view in Bengaluru. Shared Echoes delves primarily into two of Amitabh Sengupta’s most significant bodies of work — Inscriptions and the Forest Series. His Inscription series depicts script not just as a system of writing but in a metaphorical form — an abstract expression of human creativity and cultural memory. On the other hand, the Forest Series — created purely for himself — reflects a personal sense of wonder and artistic freedom, allowing his visual language to expand into moments of profound peace and isolation. We attempt to decode the creative process behind the series in a conversation with Amitabh. Excerpts:

Shared Echoes traces an emotional and intellectual arc from the inscriptions of culture to the awe of nature. Can you tell us about the connection or dialogue you perceive between these two seemingly distinct bodies of work, and how they both contribute to your search for meaning?

Diversity is a core aspect of my painting. It comes from my living in various environments, like countries and cultures, and travelling in India. These are experiential moments. They are interlinked with my themes and creating stylistic variations as well.

Your Forest series was created purely for yourself. How does the experience of creating this more personal body of work differ from the conceptual development of your Inscription series, and what does this freedom allow you to explore in your visual language?

Artists typically create out of an inner desire to express their emotions. Art, primarily, is a personal form of expression (unless a commissioned work); therefore, my work reflects my inner environment and needs. Again, no art is complete without an audience, although the concept of an audience can be rather vague for an artist. While painting, I do not keep the audience in mind.