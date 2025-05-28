How artist residencies are reimagining the bond between nature and creation

Across forests, farms, mountains, and coastlines, residencies are now embedding environmental stewardship at the core of their programming. From the Scottish Highlands to the Sundarbans delta, these immersive experiences invite artists to engage not just with scenic landscapes, but with the living systems, rhythms, and communities that shape them.

Take, for instance, the Cove Park residency on the west coast of Scotland, where artists live in eco-pods overlooking Loch Long. Here, environmental consciousness seeps into the process: artists are encouraged to work with natural materials, reflect on local ecology, and even collaborate with scientists. The result is a body of work that doesn’t merely depict nature—it dialogues with it.