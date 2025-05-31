Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC)’s seventh edition of multi-art showcase begins today!
The Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) is all set to host the seventh edition of its much-anticipated multi-art showcase — ABC 7.0 — on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur. Featuring 25 artists and over 250 artworks, the two-day exhibition promises an immersive experience that redefines the idea of art appreciation for Bengalureans.
From watercolours and acrylics to digital projections and photography, this edition embraces both tradition and technology. It marks the Collective’s first step into multimedia territory, with digital projections making their debut and photography returning to the lineup. The event also features live art talks, portraits, caricatures and interactive moments that connect creators with the community.
What ABC is about?
ABC was founded in 2022 by journalist-artist Rasheed Kappan and painter-theatre director Ranji David. Their goal was clear: to democratize access to art and eliminate the gatekeeping that often stifles creativity in formal gallery spaces.
Ranji David draws from his theatre background, bringing a strong sense of collaboration into curating group shows. “As a theatre director, I learned the power of bringing different talents together to create one unified experience. That’s what ABC is about—creating a shared creative atmosphere that helps both the artist and the viewer,” he said.
Kappan, who brings decades of journalistic insight into urban and cultural issues, adds: “We wanted to give artists—especially those who often get sidelined—a gallery-like platform without the sky-high commission cuts or judgment. Artists shouldn’t have to sell on the roadside or compromise their dignity.”
The philosophy of ABC is rooted in accessibility, inclusion and community. It creates a rare non-judgmental space where established and emerging artists can exhibit side by side. Ranji shares how the pandemic pushed him to paint over 1,000 artworks in two years as a form of daily ritual and healing. “Art became my survival. It wasn’t about perfection. It was about showing up every day,” he reflects. As artists usually work in isolation, these exhibitions provide crucial opportunities for feedback and genuine connection.
This year, BIC becomes the newest venue to host the Collective, elevating ABC's aesthetic reach. The exhibition, which runs from 11 AM to 8 PM on both days, will be formally inaugurated by Chiranjiv Singh, former Indian Ambassador to UNESCO, on May 31 at 11:30 AM.
Notable artworks
Among the most exciting additions are Digital Art Projections, marking ABC’s multimedia foray. And revived photography section, featuring four curated photographers.
Both founders envision ABC evolving into a full-fledged Bangalore Biennale— a citywide celebration of creativity that spans multiple venues and media. Their dream includes immersive installations, interactive art spaces, and thematic exhibitions addressing urgent contemporary issues like climate change, urban chaos and social identity.
From paintings and photography to cartoons, graphic narratives, and mixed media, ABC aims to become a vibrant umbrella for every form of creative expression — where art doesn’t just hang on walls but breathes, provokes, and invites reflection. "Art isn't just about decoration — it’s about expression, protest, imagination and healing,” says Kappan. “And we want to keep building a platform that honours all those layers.”
By Aiswarya Nandakumar