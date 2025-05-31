Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC)’s seventh edition of multi-art showcase begins today!

The Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) is all set to host the seventh edition of its much-anticipated multi-art showcase — ABC 7.0 — on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur. Featuring 25 artists and over 250 artworks, the two-day exhibition promises an immersive experience that redefines the idea of art appreciation for Bengalureans.

From watercolours and acrylics to digital projections and photography, this edition embraces both tradition and technology. It marks the Collective’s first step into multimedia territory, with digital projections making their debut and photography returning to the lineup. The event also features live art talks, portraits, caricatures and interactive moments that connect creators with the community.