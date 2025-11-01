India Post debuts circular postcards inspired by Sawantwadi Ganjifa cards

The circular shape is a nod to the traditional, round design of the original Ganjifa playing cards. This makes them the country's first circular postcards. This release is a collaborative effort with the artisans of the Sawantwadi Palace to champion the revival and safeguarding of this rare and endangered art form.

This release was typically unveiled as a commemorative set during an event like National Postal Week or Philately Day. Since they are based on Dashavatara (The Ten Incarnations of Lord Vishnu), the number of cards released as a set of 10 Picture Postcards. Each card depicts one of the ten Avatars: Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Balarama/Krishna, Buddha and Kalki. The art form itself has several historical variants, which influence the designs on the cards/postcards.