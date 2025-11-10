Artist Raghava KK's latest exhibition in Chennai is all about the 'edge'

Created during a period of personal transformation—marked by loss, reinvention, and reflection—Figuring the Edge is Raghava’s most vulnerable body of work yet. “While I was doing art events with Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey, my personal life had turned upside down. I had to ask myself, when all these truths about me are breaking, what does remain that is worth believing in? I wanted to reinvent myself. And so the edge series was my way of completely looking at painting again” he shares.

Through impasto textures and meditative abstraction, Raghava explores what he calls “the three emotions that come with change—loss, liberation, and mystery.” To him, the edge is where transformation happens. “You simultaneously lose a part of who you are, but there’s also liberation and mystery. That’s what I want people to see—the edge as a powerful space for change and growth,” he says.

Open to all. On till December 15. Monday to Friday, 11 am – 7 pm. At Ashvita’s, Mylapore.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_