This Chennai exhibition by Manish Nai takes us through the threads of memory

For over two decades, Manish has redefined how material can speak. Using humble mediums like jute, paper, and fabric, he transforms the ordinary into meditations on silence, structure, and memory.

Minimal yet intense, these early pieces are divided into squares and rectangles. His method involves pasting jute over canvas, washing it with transparent colour, overlaying butter paper, and carefully removing warp or weft threads so that light and tone emerge from beneath. “His works were subtle and eloquent,” Sharan adds. Each work of his balances the dense weave of the fibre with delicate absence, producing textures that hover between presence and erasure.

The exhibition is also a reflection of Manish’s growth. “We worked with him when he was looking for a way to find something. For two or three years, we supported him completely,” Sharan shares. Two decades later, those quiet works, which were once sold for a few thousand rupees, are part of major collections around the world. Today, those understated works resonate even more. “There are many who like quiet works,” Sharan notes. “And he has a strong narrative. When you know the background, you connect immediately with everything.”

Open to all. On till November 22. Tuesday to Saturday. 3 pm – 6.30 pm. At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.