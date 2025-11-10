This Mumbai exhibition from the Saloni Doshi Collection reveals the quiet force of abstraction

In a city often driven by pace and spectacle, an exhibition devoted to quietness and ambiguity feels almost radical. The Presence of Absence, presented by the Space118 Art Foundation and drawn from the personal collection of Saloni Doshi, invites visitors into a world that breathes in whispers rather than proclamations.

Curated by interior architect Kunal Shah, the show brings together landscape, geometric, gestural, and abstract forms, offering a meditative encounter with line, colour, rhythm, and the subtle weight of memory.

Saloni Doshi's Collection reveals the quiet force of abstraction

Doshi’s journey into abstraction began with a single work. “I actually never collected abstract works until I bought my very first Zarina. Her maps of Delhi, erstwhile Shahjahanabad, deeply resonated with my own life since I was raised there and compelled me to acquire them,” she says.

During the pandemic, those works became quiet companions, shifting her sensibilities. As she recounts, the experience of isolation shaped her eye. “Over time, looking at them every day, I found myself falling in love with the quietness of the line and wanted to remove the noise of the figure.” That instinct, born from a moment of global stillness, now anchors a collection that embraces silence as a source of power.