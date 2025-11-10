Yogesh Rai's solo show charts the delicate defiance of queer becoming

Rai speaks of his formative years with an honesty that never spills into self-pity. His purpose lies in re-seeing rather than reopening wounds. “Returning to those memories is less about re-entering the past and more about re-understanding it,” he says, “how shame, secrecy, and curiosity once intertwined to shape how I saw myself.” That attention to quiet feeling permeates his drawings. Touch arrives as suggestion rather than proof, a brush of knuckles, a shared breath. There is no confession here. There is rest.

Theory circulates beneath the surface, steady as a pulse. Rai reads, absorbs, and leaves language behind when pencil meets paper. “The hand doesn’t move academically,” he notes. “It remembers gestures, rhythms, hesitations.” The result is neither an illustration of Butler nor a homage to Foucault. Instead, it feels like unlearning enacted through the body: lines that falter on purpose, symmetries that lean on one another, a grid that tries to contain softness yet ends up supporting it. Structure remains, without hard authority; order becomes a site for gentle resistance.

Shaunak Mahbubani, the writer behind this show, places Rai within a queer surrealist lineage that spans Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore, as well as thought from Butler, Foucault, and Édouard Glissant.