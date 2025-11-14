Experience an event in Hyderabad that reimagines the age-old art of Channapatna toy craft

Who will carry forward our age-old crafts and heritage if not us? The Snugglewalas – Storytellers of Handmade India by Varnam Collective has something exciting for the city art enthusiasts. This first-of-its-kind showcase brings whimsical Channapatna toy characters to life through India’s handmade crafts.

Artistes from different parts of the country are reinterpreting their craft around these iconic wooden toys. Curated by Karthik Vaidyanathan, the multi-city exhibition reimagines traditional crafts through toys, clothes, home décor, and jewellery, blending design and playfulness to make Indian craft resonate with a new generation.

There’s Snappy the crocodile, the gentle riverkeeper, Dawnold the Rooster, and Neckles the Giraffe, the family’s fashion icon, among other fun characters. Varnam collaborated with artisans from all over the country to bring these characters alive.

Khushiram Pandey from Rajasthan represents the fifth generation of handblock printing artisans in his family. “We’ve translated the toy characters into our block carvings and used those designs to print on shirts, saris, and stoles,” he explains. With every piece he creates, Khushiram hopes to preserve and promote the art form.

Another artist, Dr Lalitha Regi shares, “Porgai Artisans Association is a collective of 70 Lambadi women artisans who have revived and continue to nurture the traditional lambadi hand embroidery of Tamil Nadu.” Her team has created a new collection of unisex shirts featuring detailed embroidery and appliqué work made using upcycled fabric scraps. It’s an interesting yet challenging collection, one that reflects the artisans’ dedication, creativity, and skill.

“We’ve created a set of 12 toy characters. These Channapatna toy-based creations are now travelling to Hyderabad as part of this exhibit,” says artist Dilip K. Each toy is handcrafted from Wrightia Tinctoria wood, traditionally used in Channapatna craft, and coloured using natural dyes. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how the people of Hyderabad respond to our work,” he adds.

Free entry.

On till November 17, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

At Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills.