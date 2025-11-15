Delhi art exhibition, In Bloom, traces the five-decade journey of artist Shipra Bhattacharya

Returning to Delhi after a decade, Shipra Bhattacharya’s landmark solo exhibition In Bloom: A Journey through the Five Decades of Shipra Bhattacharya, curated by her daughter Jonaki Bhattacharya, offers a rare and resonant encounter with an artist who has quietly redefined the contours of Indian contemporary art. On view at CCA, Bikaner House, the exhibition traces Shipra’s unwavering commitment to figuration—foregrounding emotional depth, imaginative freedom, and moral clarity across five decades of practice. From solitary terrace figures to works that bear witness to collective trauma, Shipra’s introspective gaze remains both poetic and politically charged.

Shipra Bhattacharya traces her imaginaive freedom through this exhibition

The exhibition traces the evolution of her signature figuration, from early works that explore the solitude of urban women to later pieces that confront collective trauma. Her iconic motif of the woman on the terrace recurs throughout, symbolising imaginative freedom within the constraints of everyday reality. Yet, this introspective lens is not an escape—it is a form of witnessing. Works like Taposhi, which responds to the Singur tragedy, and War, a meditation on global conflict, reveal the artist’s fierce moral clarity and poetic resistance.