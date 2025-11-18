Artist Viveek Sharma explores the art of inner stillness with Silence Please, showcased in Delhi

Artist Viveek Sharma, known for his meticulous technique and emotionally layered portraiture, brings a new depth of introspection in his latest exhibition Silence Please. His practice, rooted in both observation and spiritual inquiry, often explores the quiet spaces within Indian life where stillness becomes a powerful form of expression.

What artist Viveek Sharma explores through his artworks

In this new series, on view from November 20 to 30, at Bikaner House, Viveek turns his lens toward solitude, reflection and the intense inward journeys undertaken by spiritual seekers across India. At the core of Silence Please are larger than life portraits of ascetics, wanderers and spiritual practitioners. Viveek captures them in moments of deep contemplation, eyes that hold stories of resilience, faces marked by time and skin textured with sacred powders and lived experience. These portraits stand as quiet but powerful reminders of the inner world that often remains unseen.

Viveek positions silence not as emptiness but as a state of heightened awareness. His subjects, anonymous yet universally recognisable, represent individuals who have stepped away from worldly noise to pursue clarity and purpose. Through them he reflects on Indias dualities: tradition and modernity, chaos and calm, earthly life and spiritual discipline.