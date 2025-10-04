“You cannot recreate that”: Rare Gandhi artefacts and palm prints revealed

In conversation with Indulge Express, Kishor Jhunjhunwalla shares the memories behind his rare collection. Me and My Gandhi Ji unveils letters and personal artefacts, revealing Gandhi not just as an icon, but as a man whose life still resonates today.

A Collector’s Lifelong Fascination

On Gandhi Jayanti, the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai opens its doors to a world where the Mahatma is more than an icon — he is a presence you can almost touch. Me and My Gandhi Ji – The Man, The Mahatma, The Memory is a unique exhibition, curated entirely from the private collection of veteran art collector Kishor Jhunjhunwalla. Stamps, coins, currency, letters, photographs, sound recordings, and intimate memorabilia together tell the story of a man behind the Mahatma. For Jhunjhunwalla, this is not just a display; it is the culmination of a lifelong passion.

His journey with Gandhi began more than five decades ago. A childhood hobby of collecting stamps and coins slowly transformed into a quest for meaning. “I think it’s my habit — I don’t know if it’s good or bad — but once I start something, I get obsessed with it. What began as collecting Bapu’s memorabilia eventually became an obsession, and it continued,” he recalls, pointing to a school textbook that first ignited his fascination. That spark grew into one of India’s most extensive Gandhi-related collections, now open for the public at NGMA.