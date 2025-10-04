“You cannot recreate that”: Rare Gandhi artefacts and palm prints revealed
In conversation with Indulge Express, Kishor Jhunjhunwalla shares the memories behind his rare collection. Me and My Gandhi Ji unveils letters and personal artefacts, revealing Gandhi not just as an icon, but as a man whose life still resonates today.
A Collector’s Lifelong Fascination
On Gandhi Jayanti, the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai opens its doors to a world where the Mahatma is more than an icon — he is a presence you can almost touch. Me and My Gandhi Ji – The Man, The Mahatma, The Memory is a unique exhibition, curated entirely from the private collection of veteran art collector Kishor Jhunjhunwalla. Stamps, coins, currency, letters, photographs, sound recordings, and intimate memorabilia together tell the story of a man behind the Mahatma. For Jhunjhunwalla, this is not just a display; it is the culmination of a lifelong passion.
His journey with Gandhi began more than five decades ago. A childhood hobby of collecting stamps and coins slowly transformed into a quest for meaning. “I think it’s my habit — I don’t know if it’s good or bad — but once I start something, I get obsessed with it. What began as collecting Bapu’s memorabilia eventually became an obsession, and it continued,” he recalls, pointing to a school textbook that first ignited his fascination. That spark grew into one of India’s most extensive Gandhi-related collections, now open for the public at NGMA.
Stories in Objects
Among thousands of artefacts, some carry a quiet power, revealing Gandhi not as a distant icon, but as a human being. Jhunjhunwalla explains that it is often the most intimate pieces that leave the strongest impression. “I must say that while my obsession drove me to continue this journey, I was also lucky to find rare things, like Bapu’s palm print. It feels surreal when I hold it in my hands because it’s Bapu’s hands. You cannot recreate that — he isn’t alive, yet his presence remains with us. His ashes too…that’s exclusive, you cannot get them anywhere. Stamps and coins, yes, but not this,” he shares.
From handwritten letters to preserved ashes and palm prints, these objects invite visitors into Gandhi’s world — the world of faith, struggle, and simplicity that defined his life. The exhibition itself unfolds like chapters in a story: Coined Era, Written Legacy, Philatelic Footprints, and Spiritual Legacy. Each section layers the narrative of Gandhi’s transformation, his ideals, and his enduring influence. Jhunjhunwalla is particularly moved by how coins, letters, and sound recordings reveal the timeless currency of Gandhi’s words.
Lessons for Today
Yet, the exhibition does not dwell in the past alone. In a world where Gandhi’s legacy is sometimes questioned or diminished, the display becomes a mirror for the present. Jhunjhunwalla is candid about the challenges of connecting younger generations with the Mahatma’s message.
“I think for Gen-Z this exhibition will open a new door of thought. From his appearance, Bapu might come across as someone from a very humble background, but in fact his father was the Prime Minister of Rajkot, and he went abroad to study — which only affluent families could afford in those days. What changed him was the humiliation he faced in South Africa. That moment made him realise what his fellow Indians suffered under colonial rule. Today’s kids should understand the importance of collective awareness against injustice. Only collective consciousness can bring real change. Every era has its villain — there was Kans in the time of Lord Krishna, the British Raj in Bapu’s time, and even now society has its own demons. But it is the responsibility of every new generation to not repeat the past, but to learn from it and create the change their present demands.”
For visitors, this exhibition is more than an archive; it is an invitation to reflect on values that remain urgent today. For Jhunjhunwalla, it is the fulfilment of a dream that began in 1969 when he was a little boy— a deeply personal homage to a man whose life continues to inspire generations.
WHAT: Me and My Gandhi Ji Exhibition
WHEN: 3rd October to 15th October, 2025
WHERE: NGMA, Sir Cowasji Jehangir Public Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort, Mumbai
ENTRY: Free for all
Story by Arundhuti Banerjee
