Thukral & Tagra mark 20 years with an evolving exhibition which encourages viewers to 'play'

Games People Play 02 tests out a unique format in exhibition-making, unfolding over ten days through ten works. Each day introduces a new emotional or mental “state” as the space transforms itself every day, like a living gameboard. The viewers are invited not just to view, but to participate and reflect, as artworks reshape and evolve.

This new edition thinks through Eric Berne’s 1964 book of the same name, Games People Play, which extends the idea of unconscious behavioural patterns that shape human interactions.

Thukral and Tagra will transform the familiar game of ping pong to a site of reflection. Another work, Assets and Liabilities, reconfigures demonetised Indian currency into the surface of a table-tennis table, so the audience can engage and play across the residues of a disrupted economy.

Location: Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi

Exhibition Dates: October 7 – October 16, 2025

Timings: 11 am - 7 pm, open all days