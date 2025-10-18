Artist Anupama Alias Anil explores womanhood and identity through A Room for Refuge

I t’s always a pleasure to view the world through an artist’s eyes, to see how they perceive people, places, and moments, and then go a step further to translate those experiences into exquisite works of art, across forms and mediums. One such artist doing this sincerely is Anupama Alias Anil, who is showcasing her latest exhibition, A Room for Refuge, at a city-based art gallery. Born and raised in Angamaly, Kerala, Anupama often brings forth unspoken feelings, emotions, and uncertainties drawn from her own experiences, through her paintings, sculptures, and assemblages.

The artist shares that much of her work is inspired by her childhood memories

Talking about one of her art works, Hidden Meaning of the Last Meal, one can see female protagonists placed in strange circumstances, and wearing masks. The piece is deeply symbolic, holding layers of meaning and cultural context. Anupama explains, “In the southern parts of Kerala, there are ritualistic performances like Theyyam and Padayani. When a performer wears a mask in Theyyam, he transforms into a divine being. Often, these performers come from communities traditionally positioned lower in the social hierarchy, but during the ritual, even the so-called higher-caste people wait to hear the artistes’ voice and follow their commands.”

For those few minutes, the performer transcends social hierarchy, and Anupama finds that extremely powerful and revolutionary. She continues, “When I wear a mask, I feel I can achieve something I never could as Anupama. It makes me feel powerful, the strongest version of myself, the one I always dreamed of being. Like an impersonator, I become more than myself, almost as if I am breaking free from my own boundaries.” Through her work, she aims to convey how women have endured suffering, suppression, and inequality, yet today, their lives have transformed, they lead, make choices, and fully own their identities.