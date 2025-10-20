Artist Ganesh Haloi's Chennai exhibit explores time and memory in abstract watercolour

“Ganesh Haloi is the kind of artist who doesn’t need to make noise to be iconic. He started with figurative art, then slowly stripped away everything unnecessary—like a spiritual Marie Kondo of painting. His works feel like whispers that somehow say more than most people shouting,” says Anahita.

Ganesh’s abstraction isn’t random shapes; it’s emotion that’s been distilled to its purest form. He proves that less really is more and that watercolour can be more powerful than oil if you actually know what you’re doing.

As Ganesh Haloi himself observes, “By abstraction we make our world beautiful, as if salvation is freed from the bandage of preoccupied thoughts and thus delights us.” His “horizon” is not just landscape; it’s that line between what you remember and what you feel.

In Fragments of a Horizon, each work of his becomes both fragment and totality—visual poems that hold within them echoes of time, space, and remembrance. They invite the viewer into a contemplative dialogue, not with a landscape as it exists outside, but with an inner terrain shaped by abstraction.

Anahita hopes that this showcase will give people permission to slow down. “We’re all so used to noise—constant content and constant opinions. Ganesh Haloi’s work is the opposite. It doesn’t demand attention, it earns it. I want people to realise that calm can be powerful, subtlety can hit hard, and not everything meaningful needs to be dramatic. If the show helps them pause, notice, and reconnect with themselves—even for a minute—that’s the win,” she shares.

Open to all. On till October 31. 10.30 am to 6.30 pm. At Artworld – Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet.

