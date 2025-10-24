Celebrating the Soul: A curatorial journey into the spirit of creation and the art of being human

“With over 30 years of experience curating group shows across India and Europe, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with countless artists,” says Fawad. “In recent years, I’ve partnered with Atiya Amjad to champion emerging and established talent through our non-profit curatorial projects.”

Their approach is deeply personal. “We follow artists’ work for years before inviting them to participate. It allows us to support voices often overlooked by commercial galleries,” he explains.

This year’s artists were given two months to create original pieces for the show, resulting in fresh, thoughtful work that resonates with the exhibition’s soul-centric theme.