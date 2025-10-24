Celebrating the Soul: A curatorial journey into the spirit of creation and the art of being human

Why do humans create? What compels us to paint, write, sculpt, dance, or dream in colour, form, and rhythm? Celebrating the Soul is not just an exhibition—it’s a profound curatorial inquiry into this very urge, exploring the essence of creativity and its sacred place in human consciousness.
Curated Fawad Tamkanat and Atiya Amjad, this ambitious project brings together 166 artists from across India and beyond, weaving a tapestry of styles, mediums, and expressions. From masters like Tyeb Mehta, Thota Vaikuntam, Laxma Goud, Laxman Pai, and Manjit Bawa to a vibrant array of contemporary voices like Afza Tamkanat, Anand Panchal, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Amol S Pawar, Appam Raghav and many others, the exhibition transcends genre and geography to honour the act of creation itself.
“With over 30 years of experience curating group shows across India and Europe, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with countless artists,” says Fawad. “In recent years, I’ve partnered with Atiya Amjad to champion emerging and established talent through our non-profit curatorial projects.”
Their approach is deeply personal. “We follow artists’ work for years before inviting them to participate. It allows us to support voices often overlooked by commercial galleries,” he explains.
This year’s artists were given two months to create original pieces for the show, resulting in fresh, thoughtful work that resonates with the exhibition’s soul-centric theme.
At its core, Celebrating the Soul is about the intangible — that moment when the artist’s spirit transcends the material and reaches a higher plane through creation. Fawad elaborates, “The sense of liberation, joy, or bliss during the act of making is what we call a celebration of the soul. It’s a communion with the Supreme.”
But this communion isn’t exclusive to the artist. The exhibition seeks to bridge the space between creator and viewer, inviting audiences to feel that same spiritual resonance. “We want the onlooker to experience that cathartic connection—to see, feel, and commune with the artwork,” Fawad says.
To further elevate the experience, a 200-page coffee table book accompanies the exhibition, offering collectors and art lovers a lasting archive of the works and the stories behind them.
“The title embodies the idea of honouring the essence of our being,” Fawad explains. “By celebrating the soul, we embrace our complexities and the creativity that defines us. It’s about recognising beauty, resilience, and connection—through art, for humanity.”
Free entry.
On till October 26, 11 am to7 pm.
At State Gallery of Art, Madhapur.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain