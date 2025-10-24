Eleena Banik on her inspirations that fuel her abstract art

Artist Eleena Banik’s newest collection, The Terrain Between Dreams in the Understory, is a beautiful meditation on what we often miss. She uses the layered life beneath a forest—the understory—as a metaphor for our deepest memories and feelings.

Eleena Banik shares her inspirations, her journey, and more

Her art creates a space where nature slips into pure abstraction, using stunning chromatic intensity and strong lines to capture emotion, not just scenes. These are internal landscapes, where forms shift and dream logic reigns. Eleena compels us to look beyond the surface and engage with the powerful intensity of the unseen.

In a candid chat with Indulge, Eleena talks about her journey, her inspiration, and more.