In, On, Through and Around explores the intertwined relationship between textile and space

Shruti Mahajan, who is displaying her art pieces, tells us that the project is a collaborative effort involving several people. “Back in 2003, I lived in Maheshwar for nearly 10 months. The experience of living by the Narmada, interacting with the people, and soaking in the atmosphere stayed with me long after,” Shruti recalls.

Over the years, her memories evolved into drawings, notes, and artworks. In 2021, during the pandemic, she revisited these archives for a show. “I went back to my old sketchbooks, and everything began to connect,” she says.

Reuniting with the master weaver she had first collaborated with in 2003, she transformed her memories and sketches into woven textiles. “It was like translating the sunlight falling on the steps, the sight of the Narmada, and the feeling of dipping your feet into the water to see the receding steps beneath, all of it came together in these woven pieces,” she reflects.

Textile-based artist Sabiha Dohadwala, from Mumbai, shares that much of her practice revolves around the art of weaving. “I have my own loom in my studio, and all my work is entirely hand-woven,” she explains. Her pieces often explore the sense of wovenness and unravelling, a delicate interplay between structure and fragility. “I like to bring in a feeling of temporality, of things coming apart.”

Speaking about the colours in one of her pieces, she notes, “The palette draws inspiration from Mughal architecture. The warm rust-orange tones echo the grandeur of Mughal design in Delhi.” The patterns within the weave, she adds, create “illusion of arches and spaces,” capturing both the geometry and spirit of that architectural legacy. Other artists, Ana Teresa Barboza, Dwimu Boro and Mahim Jana will also be showcasing their artworks at the exhibition.

Free entry. On till November 30, 5.30 pm onwards.

Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur.

