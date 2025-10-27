Distorted reality: Delhi artists showcase the art of smartphone photography

In contrast, Sanya Ahuja, a 26-year-old graduate from Amity School of Fine Arts, brings a contemporary, intuitive eye to urban spaces. Uma describes a “palpable intensity in the way Sanya looks at urban environments,” capturing the intriguing forms and the impact of time and human use on them. Sanya's work is driven by a deep passion for art, which she calls the force that keeps her life “zestful and spontaneous.” Her moody monochromes feature honest portrayals of everyday people, revealing a surrealist sensibility without the need to stage a moment.

The collaborative showcase, aptly titled by Indian Historian and Hotelier Aman Nath, invites art lovers to interpret the poignant and graphic images for themselves. The collection promises to linger in the mind, holding "incoherent snapshots, the sort that often appear in our dreams, but do not last."

The exhibition will be open to the public from October 27th to 31st, 2025, at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre on Lodhi Road, Delhi.