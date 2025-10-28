Hyderabad celebrates 30 years of India-Japan friendship

Food stalls added to the festive spirit, serving steaming ramen, crispy tempura, and delicate wagashi sweets alongside Indian favourites like chaat and dosa — a fitting symbol of cross-cultural harmony.

The State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, turned into a vibrant cultural bridge as the 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival unfolded. For two glorious days, the venue became a living celebration of India–Japan friendship, where the fragrance of green tea mingled with the rhythm of taiko drums, and the elegance of kimonos met the swirl of Indian sarees.

Organised by Na Ra JAPAN HUB (NRJH), the milestone edition drew record crowds, with thousands of visitors filling the halls, lawns, and courtyards. Supported by the Consulate General of Japan (Chennai), Japan Foundation (New Delhi), Japanese Association of Hyderabad, and The Hyderabad Anime Club, the festival reaffirmed the city’s growing fascination with Japanese art, culture, and innovation.

For co-founders Boddupalli Naganath and Dr Boddupalli Ramabhadra, the festival marked not just an anniversary but a deeply personal milestone. “We lived in Japan from 1978 to 1995, and during that time, we promoted Indian culture by inviting Kuchipudi dancers and other artistes through the Indian Tourism Department,” Naganath recalled, adding, “When we returned to Hyderabad, there was very little awareness about Japanese culture. So, we decided to introduce it step by step.”

With no Japanese consulate in Hyderabad back then, the couple collaborated with local enthusiasts of ikebana, bonsai, and origami to build a foundation for cultural exchange. “We even sponsored a young origami artist to visit Japan nearly twenty years ago,” she said with pride.

The festival opened on Saturday with a formal inauguration attended by Hon Miyata Kenji, Acting Consul General of Japan, Chennai, and Harichandana, IAS, Collector of Hyderabad District. The day began on a tranquil note with a Green Tea Ceremony by Kazuko Barisic, followed by live ikebana demonstrations by Nirmala Agarwal and Mocherla, and Bonsai displays curated by Suchitra Reddy. Meanwhile, Maho Tokuda’s graceful calligraphy drew children and adults eager to see their names written in kanji (Logographic characters adopted from Chinese, forming a key part of the Japanese writing system).

Inside the exhibition halls, delicate origami cranes, soft Sumie paintings, and student exhibits inspired by Japanese aesthetics adorned the walls. Outside, Kids Robotics sessions led by Hima Sree and her students became a surprise crowd favourite, showing how technology and creativity can go hand in hand.

By noon, the cultural court pulsed with energy. J-Hind, a musical collaboration between Indian and Japanese artistes, performed fusion numbers blending Hindi lyrics with traditional Japanese instruments. Percussionist JK Acharya followed with a mesmerising rhythm set that had the crowd swaying.

As dusk fell, the stage came alive with a mix of grace and energy — Nasr School students performed traditional Japanese dances, followed by a Kuchipudi recital by Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan. A martial arts display by Dr Siddiq and his team earned roaring applause, while the colourful Kolatta folk dance brought the evening to a joyous close.

Sunday saw equally engaging highlights — a Japanese language speech contest, a quiz competition, and a manga drawing workshop that delighted young visitors. The Hyderabad Cosplay Club stole the spotlight with anime-inspired costumes, turning the lawns into a lively photo zone.

“The response was overwhelming, we had to stop registrations at one point,” Naganath said with a smile, adding, “It was heartwarming to see people queueing up just to experience this. It shows how deeply Hyderabad has embraced Japan.”

Food stalls added to the festive spirit, serving steaming ramen, crispy tempura, and delicate wagashi sweets alongside Indian favourites like chaat and dosa — a fitting symbol of cross-cultural harmony.

The festival concluded with a round of felicitations and heartfelt thanks. What began 30 years ago as a modest cultural exchange has now blossomed into a grand annual celebration — one that proves that friendship, like art, only deepens with time, care, and shared joy.

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya