Princess Pea’s exhibition at TARQ weaves feminist archives into sculptural craft

In 'Wazan', her latest exhibition at TARQ, Mumbai, artist Natasha Preenja, widely known through the avatar Princess Pea, brings into focus the unseen worlds that women carry. Her sculptures and assemblages crafted from marble and turned wood do not simply celebrate material form; they become vessels of collective memory, shaped through gestures inherited and repeated across generations.

Princess Pea’s exhibition at TARQ include a range of mediums

TARQ frames the exhibition, curated by Mario D’Souza, as a celebration of collaboration as a method of knowledge-making. The gallery describes the work as one that values interdependence, listening, and shared labour as much as individual expression, emphasising the way Princess Pea reframes domestic craft as a site of resilience and imagination, where collective memory continues to evolve through making.

This positioning is central to understanding 'Wazan' not merely as an exhibition but as a widening of feminist discourse within contemporary craft-based practices. Princess Pea’s long-standing commitment to listening as an artistic method remains the emotional spine of this body of work. “With two ears and one mouth, perhaps listening was meant to be twice as important as speaking,” she observes lightly, but her point is weighted with intention