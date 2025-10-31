This latest exhibition in Hyderabad captures how Indian artists are reimagining tradition

Srinivas Tingeerkar — another one of the artists amongst the many — reflects on art as conversation. “Each piece serves as a dialogue between the world around me and the personal echoes of my past and present,” he says. Anand Gadapa emphasises on the layers of memory and the art of discovery stating that “Nothing is ordinary and mundane. I always try to bring forth the unknown from the known.” His words capture the show’s energy — of looking closely, of uncovering silent layers of meaning in what surrounds us.

Laxman Aelay sees the exhibition as an affirmation of continuity rather than contrast. “Being part of this collective reaffirms that the contemporary is strongest when it acknowledges tradition,” the artist reflects. “We carry forward what came before us, but in our own visual language.”