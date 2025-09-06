Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition to make its India debut this October!

The exhibition is curated by Nature Morte, a leading Indian gallery founded by Peter Nagy and Aparajita Jain and envisioned by Artistic Director Sean Anderson. The showcase will feature historic Bvlgari jewelry from the Serpenti Heritage collection, as well as High Jewelry creations, timepieces, and works of art by both Indian and international artists.

The exhibition aims to explore the serpent as a symbol that transcends time, place and culture, and its role in mythology, craft, and technology. The exhibition will also feature Bvlgari's global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The exhibition is described as a multi-sensory showcase, which in past editions has included interactive and immersive elements.