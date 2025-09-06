Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition to make its India debut this October!

The Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition is coming to Mumbai, India, for the first time. The exhibition, which celebrates the Year of the Snake, will be a multi-sensory showcase of the brand's iconic Serpenti collection. The collection will be housed at The Art House at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai between October 1 to October 17, 2025.
The exhibition is curated by Nature Morte, a leading Indian gallery founded by Peter Nagy and Aparajita Jain and envisioned by Artistic Director Sean Anderson. The showcase will feature historic Bvlgari jewelry from the Serpenti Heritage collection, as well as High Jewelry creations, timepieces, and works of art by both Indian and international artists.
The exhibition aims to explore the serpent as a symbol that transcends time, place and culture, and its role in mythology, craft, and technology. The exhibition will also feature Bvlgari's global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The exhibition is described as a multi-sensory showcase, which in past editions has included interactive and immersive elements.
The exhibition is structured around a three-part narrative: focusing on the mythological and historical significance of the serpent. A key part of the exhibition will be artworks by leading Indian and international artists who have interpreted the serpent through various mediums like sculpture, installation and possibly digital art.
The Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition has previously been shown in Shanghai and Seoul. It is structured around a three-part narrative: Crafting serpents in history, Snakes in the arts, and Contemporary transformations. While information on ticket prices is not yet available, the exhibition in Seoul was free to attend.
